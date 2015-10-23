FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Euro zone public debt, budget deficit eases in Q2
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Euro zone public debt, budget deficit eases in Q2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the
following data on public debt and budget deficit in the 19 countries sharing the euro in the
second quarter of 2015:
 
                                                                 2014Q2     2015Q1     2015Q2
 EA19                                                                                        
  Government debt                             (million euro)  9 303 773  9 447 304  9 456 709
                                                  (% of GDP)       92.7       92.7       92.2
  Of which: Currency and deposits             (million euro)    265 904    273 094    281 895
                                           (% of total debt)        2.9        2.9        3.0
       Debt securities                        (million euro)  7 352 361  7 460 010  7 512 588
                                           (% of total debt)       79.0       79.0       79.4
       Loans                                  (million euro)  1 685 506  1 714 203  1 662 227
                                           (% of total debt)       18.1       18.1       17.6
  Memo: Intergovernmental lending in the      (million euro)    240 549    236 504    229 602
 context of the financial crisis                                                    
                               (% of GDP)                           2.4        2.3        2.2
 Seasonally adjusted* government revenue, expenditure and surplus/deficit in the euro area and EU
        (% of GDP)         2013Q2  2013Q3  2013Q4  2014Q1  2014Q2  2014Q3  2014Q4  2015Q1  2015Q2
 EA19                                                                                            
 surplus (+)/ deficit (-)    -3.3    -2.9    -2.5    -2.5    -2.6    -2.7    -2.5    -2.1    -2.0
 total revenue               46.6    46.6    46.5    46.7    46.7    46.7    46.6    46.5    46.5
 total expenditure           49.8    49.5    49.1    49.2    49.3    49.3    49.2    48.6    48.5
 
 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.