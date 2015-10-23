TABLE-Euro zone public debt, budget deficit eases in Q2

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on public debt and budget deficit in the 19 countries sharing the euro in the second quarter of 2015: 2014Q2 2015Q1 2015Q2 EA19 Government debt (million euro) 9 303 773 9 447 304 9 456 709 (% of GDP) 92.7 92.7 92.2 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 265 904 273 094 281 895 (% of total debt) 2.9 2.9 3.0 Debt securities (million euro) 7 352 361 7 460 010 7 512 588 (% of total debt) 79.0 79.0 79.4 Loans (million euro) 1 685 506 1 714 203 1 662 227 (% of total debt) 18.1 18.1 17.6 Memo: Intergovernmental lending in the (million euro) 240 549 236 504 229 602 context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 2.4 2.3 2.2 Seasonally adjusted* government revenue, expenditure and surplus/deficit in the euro area and EU (% of GDP) 2013Q2 2013Q3 2013Q4 2014Q1 2014Q2 2014Q3 2014Q4 2015Q1 2015Q2 EA19 surplus (+)/ deficit (-) -3.3 -2.9 -2.5 -2.5 -2.6 -2.7 -2.5 -2.1 -2.0 total revenue 46.6 46.6 46.5 46.7 46.7 46.7 46.6 46.5 46.5 total expenditure 49.8 49.5 49.1 49.2 49.3 49.3 49.2 48.6 48.5 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)