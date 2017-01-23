FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone debt falls in Q3 2016 - Eurostat
January 23, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Euro zone debt falls in Q3 2016 - Eurostat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the
following data on government debt in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency and the wider
European Union of 28 countries in the third quarter of last year: 
    
                                                                2015Q3      2016Q2      2016Q3
 EA19                                                                                         
  Government debt                           (million euro)   9 479 194   9 679 236   9 614 616
                                                (% of GDP)        91.5        91.2        90.1
  Of which: Currency and deposits           (million euro)     284 002     284 440     289 609
                                         (% of total debt)         3.0         2.9         3.0
       Debt securities                      (million euro)   7 509 332   7 698 131   7 661 004
                                         (% of total debt)        79.2        79.5        79.7
       Loans                                (million euro)   1 685 860   1 696 666   1 664 005
                                         (% of total debt)        17.8        17.5        17.3
 Memo: Intergovernmental lending in the     (million euro)     229 695     230 968     230 961
 context of the financial crisis                                                    
                             (% of GDP)                2.2         2.2         2.2  
 EU28                                                                                         
  Government debt                           (million euro)  12 471 285  12 504 237  12 354 857
                                                (% of GDP)        85.9        84.2        83.3
  Of which: Currency and deposits           (million euro)     507 073     481 782     483 213
                                         (% of total debt)         4.1         3.9         3.9
       Debt securities                      (million euro)  10 074 666  10 125 587  10 010 655
                                         (% of total debt)        80.8        81.0        81.0
       Loans                                (million euro)   1 889 546   1 896 869   1 860 990
                                         (% of total debt)        15.2        15.2        15.1
 Memo: Intergovernmental lending in the     (million euro)     235 060     235 872     235 714
 context of the financial crisis                                                    
                             (% of GDP)                1.6         1.6         1.6  
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

