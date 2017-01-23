TABLE-Euro zone debt falls in Q3 2016 - Eurostat

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on government debt in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency and the wider European Union of 28 countries in the third quarter of last year: 2015Q3 2016Q2 2016Q3 EA19 Government debt (million euro) 9 479 194 9 679 236 9 614 616 (% of GDP) 91.5 91.2 90.1 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 284 002 284 440 289 609 (% of total debt) 3.0 2.9 3.0 Debt securities (million euro) 7 509 332 7 698 131 7 661 004 (% of total debt) 79.2 79.5 79.7 Loans (million euro) 1 685 860 1 696 666 1 664 005 (% of total debt) 17.8 17.5 17.3 Memo: Intergovernmental lending in the (million euro) 229 695 230 968 230 961 context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 2.2 2.2 2.2 EU28 Government debt (million euro) 12 471 285 12 504 237 12 354 857 (% of GDP) 85.9 84.2 83.3 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 507 073 481 782 483 213 (% of total debt) 4.1 3.9 3.9 Debt securities (million euro) 10 074 666 10 125 587 10 010 655 (% of total debt) 80.8 81.0 81.0 Loans (million euro) 1 889 546 1 896 869 1 860 990 (% of total debt) 15.2 15.2 15.1 Memo: Intergovernmental lending in the (million euro) 235 060 235 872 235 714 context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 1.6 1.6 1.6 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)