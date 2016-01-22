FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone debt eases in Q3 2015
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone debt eases in Q3 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government debt eased slightly in the third quarter of last year against the previous three months, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday.

Eurostat said the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 91.6 percent in the July-September period from 92.3 percent in the previous quarter.

This meant the debt falling to 9,453.94 billion euros from 9,454.65 billion. Some 79.4 percent of the debt was in bonds and 17.6 percent in loans.

Loans extended by euro zone governments as part of bailouts in the sovereign debt crisis amounted to 2.2 percent of euro zone GDP in the third quarter of 2015, down from 2.4 percent in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

