EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Spain poised to hit 2012 funding target

* Spain poised to hit 2012 funding target

* To launch new 5-yr bond; tap 30-year issue

* Germany to offer 4 bln euros of 5-year bonds

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spain should attract good demand for a new bond next week, bringing it close to meeting this year’s borrowing needs and giving it little incentive to rush into a keenly-awaited request for aid.

Spain surprised markets by announcing the launch of the January 2018 bond. It will also reopen bonds maturing in October 2015 and July 2032 - the first time it has tried to sell debt with a maturity of more than 10 years since July 2011 .

The size of the sale, which takes place on Thursday, will be announced on Monday. But even a relatively modest 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) would complete funding for 2012, with another three auctions still scheduled before the end of the year.

“(The new five-year bond) is going to be a big-sized deal so that suggests they can attract some demand,” said David Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole.

“They paid redemptions this week and are riding high on a bit of reinvestment, they probably want to soak up as much as that as possible.”

Spanish bond yields have crept higher again in the last two weeks on doubts over when Spain would ask for aid - the step that would enable the European Central Bank to buy the country’s bonds - and after Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of five of Spanish regions.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had not been expected request assistance before elections in his home region on Oct. 21.

But there is still no sign of Rajoy making the request and ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said last weekend that Spain had no immediate need of help from the ECB’s new bond-buying programme because it could refinance its debt on the markets at an acceptable cost.

The head of the Spanish Treasury said last week that the country is ready to start funding itself for 2013, including the needs of its regions, having completed almost 95 percent of this year’s targeted bond issuance.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields have risen to around 5.6 percent from October’s lows of 5.3 percent, but are still well below peaks of above 7.5 percent hit in July.

“Some of the lustre has been taken off Spanish debt markets since the Galician elections and some uncertainty has been priced in about when Spain will ask for a bailout,” said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

“But it is far from anything of concern and the pressure is far from that necessary to push them into asking for help.”

Bank of Spain data showed foreign investors increased their holdings of Spanish bonds in September for the first time in almost a year.

But Spain is still concentrating its issuance at the short end of the curve, a shift that took place as foreign investors dumped the debt earlier this year. Around 75 percent of debt issued so far in 2012 will mature in 5 years or less, whereas last year such paper accounted for around 50 percent of issuance, according to Reuters data.

Despite next week’s planned tap of a 30-year bond, analysts say the real test will be whether the country can issue a long-awaited new 10-year benchmark.

“I doubt we’ll see a new 10-year benchmark without primary market support,” said Norbert Aul, a rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“It will be difficult at this stage for Spain to regain their previous normal funding pattern. A 10-year benchmark is overdue,” he said, ad ding that the tr end towards shorter-dated debt wa s making Sp a in’s deb t burden harder to maintain over the longer term.

Bank of Spain data showed the average maturity of Spain’s debt dropped to 6.09 years in September from a 2011 peak of 6.73 percent.

GERMAN 5-YEAR

A four billion euro German bond sale is expected to go smoothly on Wednesday after stronger demand at 10- and 30-year sales in the last two weeks, with recent higher yields and niggling doubts about a Spanish aid request keeping investor demand for safe-haven debt alive.

One possible driver of market sentiment next week will be a Greek parliamentary vote on contested austerity measures, which must be pushed through for the country to receive a new tranche of aid from international lenders before the country runs out of cash later this month.

“Any concerns in Greece will be an added bonus (for the German auction),” Rabobank’s McGuire said.

Austria will kick off the week’s issuance with a 1.3 billion euro sale of 2019 and 2022 bonds.