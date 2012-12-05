FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Euro zone 2013 bond issuance and redemptions
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Euro zone 2013 bond issuance and redemptions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries' funding needs
for 2013 are estimated at around 800 billion euros, slightly
lower than for this year. The table below details the estimated
borrowing targets of the region's main issuers.
    For a story on 2013 bond issuance plans, see 
    Figures are in billion euros.
                   Gross   Redemptions         Net       Gross
                Issuance        2013**    Issuance    Issuance
                   2013*                      2013     2012***
     Germany      178.50        157.00       21.50      184.00
      France      191.60        104.84       86.76      199.39
       Italy      185.88        154.70       31.18      235.37
       Spain      105.63         59.47       46.16       86.00
 Netherlands       51.00         31.52       19.48       60.00
     Belgium       37.50         24.06       13.44       38.25
     Austria       21.50         13.13        8.37       21.60
     Finland       11.75          6.00        5.75       12.98
     Ireland       10.00          5.63        4.37         9.7
       TOTAL      793.35        556.35      237.00      847.28
 * Average of comparable estimates from Barclays Capital, Citi,
Commerzbank, JPMorgan, RBS, Societe Generale, UBS, UniCredit
** Euro-denominated bonds only. Source: Reuters data
*** Includes estimates for scheduled sales remaining in 2012,
excludes pre-funding

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.