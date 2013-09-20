EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Fed outlook, ebbing tensions smooth Italy's way

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Easing political tensions and the prospect of continued U.S. central bank monetary stimulus are expected to spur investor demand for Italian bonds at next week’s auctions.

While Italy will dominate the primary bond market, investors will also be focused on the composition of Germany’s next government after weekend elections. Analysts see limited market fallout, with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right coalition expected to win a narrow majority.

Rome is expected to issue 6 billion euros in five- and 10-year bonds on Friday, a day after a sale of inflation-linked debt. Details of the auctions will be given early next week.

Italy’s borrowing costs have risen in recent weeks after allies of former premier Silvio Berlusconi threatened to topple its fragile coalition government ahead of a decision on whether to bar him from parliament after a conviction for tax fraud.

Berlusconi stepped back from those threats this week, easing political tensions, though he vowed to keep leading his centre-right party even after the ban, expected to be formalised at the end of next month.

Italian bonds have rallied this week, clawing back some ground against Spanish counterparts, whose yields Italy had overshot for the first time in 18 months last week.

The move was given impetus after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by keeping its bond purchases unchanged at $85 billion a month in September, reviving investor appetite for higher yielding assets.

Some of the market euphoria was dampened by St Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard’s comments on Friday that the central bank could still trim its stimulus in October, depending on data, but underlying sentiment remained firm.

“The auctions should be good. Berlusconi has eased off the pressure on the government so BTPs are benefiting,” said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy.

“In the short run the FOMC decision this week is supportive for risky assets, although it’s all data-dependent. BTPs should benefit as people will use the opportunity to put on some carry trades that were stopped at the end of May when the Fed started talking about tapering.”

Carry trades are strategies where an investor sells a low-yielding asset and buys one which offers a higher return.

Italian 10-year yields were steady around 4.30 percent on Friday, having fallen by over 20 basis points this week. They were trading 4 bps below Spanish equivalents.

FUNDING PROGRESS

Italy is expected to offer 1 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds on Thursday and 3 billion euros each of five- and 10-year paper at Friday’s auction, with borrowing costs likely to nudge lower. Many investors are also encouraged by Italy’s solid funding position, with the country having reached more than three-quarters of this year’s debt issuance target.

The Treasury plans to tap strong domestic appetite with a launch by the end of November of inflation-linked bonds targeted at retail investors. Debt management chief Maria Cannata said it might offer up to 10 billion euros of the new BTP Italia, after a bumper 17 billion euro sale in April of the bond.