EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Spain, France dominate next week's debt sales
January 31, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Spain, France dominate next week's debt sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan. 30 (Reuters) - Spain and France will dominate euro zone debt sales in a week in which Austria and Germany also tap the market ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting.

* Austria kicks off the bond auctions on Tuesday.

* Germany will offer up to 4 billion euro of five-year bonds.

* France will sell 7-8 billion euros of 2024, 2027 and 2032 bonds.

* Spain plans to sell 2017 and 2019 bonds. The Treasury will annnounce the amounts it aims to raise at the auction on Monday around 1300 GMT.

