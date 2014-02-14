FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany, Belgium, Spain and France to sell debt
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany, Belgium, Spain and France to sell debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Belgium, Germany, France and Spain are scheduled to sell government bonds next week.

* Belgium aims to sell 2.5-3.5 billion euros of its 4 percent March 2019 bond, a new 2.60 percent June 2024 bond, and its 4.25 percent March 2041 issue on Monday.

* The Netherlands follows on Tuesday with a new 2.75 percent 30-year bond sale at which it aims to raise at least 3 billion euros.

* Germany is due to offer up to 5 billion euros of its 1.75 percent February 2024 Bund on Wednesday.

* Spain will tap its 2.75 percent April 2019 bond , its 3.8 percent April 2024 bond and its 5.15 percent October 2044 bond on Thursday. Madrid will announce the size of the auctions on Monday.

* France plans to auction 7-8 billion euros of fixed rate bonds and 900 million-1.4 billion euros of index-linked bonds on Thursday.

* The French fixed rate bonds include a 2.5 percent July 2016 bond, a 4.25 percent October 2017 bond and a 1 percent May 2019 bond. It will offer a 0.25 percent July 2018 OATEi and a 3.4 percent July 2029 OATi.

