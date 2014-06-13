FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany, France, Spain to sell bonds next week
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany, France, Spain to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Germany, France and Spain are scheduled to sell bonds next week, while Cyprus is preparing its first bond sale after it was bailed out a year ago.

* Germany plans to sell up to 5 billion euros of a 10-year bond on Wednesday.

* Spain will issue 3- and 5-year bonds at a scheduled auction on Wednesday. The Treasury will detail the amount it wishes to raise on Monday.

* France plans to sell 7-8 billion euros of fixed-rate, medium-term government bonds at its next monthly auction on Thursday.

* Cyprus appointed lead managers on Tuesday to arrange its first post-bailout bond. The sale may come later this month. (Compiled by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

