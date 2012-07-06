EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Little respite seen for Italy's funding costs

* Little respite for Italian funding costs as yields rise

* Bond auctions on Friday, details announced Tuesday

* Germany, Netherlands sales supported by redemptions

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Italy is unlikely to have difficulty raising funds next week but can’t expect much of a respite from high borrowing costs given the swift fading of euphoria over euro zone leaders’ efforts to stem the bloc’s debt crisis.

Italian and Spanish bond yields have marched higher again this week, closing in on levels seen before officials agreed last Friday to help these two major economies by allowing the bloc’s bailout funds to buy bonds from the market and to directly recapitalise Spain’s ailing banks.

Scant detail on how the plans will be implemented and opposition from Finland have dampened initial bullishness and investors are again demanding at least four times more in returns to hold 10-year Italian and Spanish bonds rather than benchmark German Bunds.

Financial markets regard Italy in particular as too big for any rescue fund to bail out, piling pressure on euro leaders to convince investors that the bloc will do what is needed to enable the country to keep raising funds commercially.

“Against the backdrop of current sentiment, the Italian auction could be a tricky one,” said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

“Implementation is the key issue, everyone welcomes the initiative (to support Spain and Italy) but now it appears that we may not get there very quickly.”

Italy, one of the world’s biggest sovereign debtors, will specify on Tuesday which bonds it will offer to investors but the sale on Friday will include three-year paper.

The auction will be the first since a three-year BTP matured on July 1 and some analysts expect the country to launch a new bond at that maturity, as well as tapping some of its existing longer-dated issues.

Italy has paid an average of 4.04 percent to borrow for three years in 2012, according to Reuters data, but had to stump up a chunky 5.3 percent to sell its March 2015 bond in mid-June. The bond currently yields around 4.5 percent -- compared with yields of little more than zero on comparable debt from the euro zone’s dominant economy, Germany.

Designated primary market dealers will play their role of absorbing the paper but may push yields higher, seeking to cheapen the bonds before the sale, a process known as concession building.

One factor that could alter sentiment would be how much progress euro zone finance ministers make in fleshing out the crisis-fighting measures when they meet on Monday but officials are playing down the chances of quick action.

“Let’s say there’s some chance of concession building to take in the supply as at the moment confidence isn’t very high,” said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.

“The (finance ministers’ meeting) may not be a game changer but it may brighten the mood compared with where we are now.”

Spain’s 10-year borrowing costs jumped at auction this week as market yields rose back to levels seen before the latest measures were announced, but Italian paper has fared relatively better since the summit, although yields are also rising again.

The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish bonds rather than equivalent maturity Italian debt has risen around 40 basis points this week to around 90 basis points.

“Italy is still held hostage to Spain, but there is some discrimination between the two to the benefit of Italy,” DZ Bank’s Leister said.

Both Italy and Spain are increasingly reliant on their domestic banks - which are in turn reliant on European Central Bank liquidity - to absorb issuance, with international investors dumping the paper for much of this year.

Italian banks increased their funding from the ECB to 281 billion euros in June from 273 billion euros in May, data released by the central bank showed on Friday.

Investors seeking safety have poured money into Germany, driving returns on its bonds down to negligible or even negative levels, and a 5 billion euro tap of its July 2022 bond on Wednesday should attract strong demand.

Core paper is also being supported by almost 40 billion euros of German redemption and coupon payments made this week, and the prospect of a further 50 billion euros of payments due next week from triple-A rated countries including France and the Netherlands, according to Reuters data.

That will also underpin a 3.5 billion euro 3-year bond sale by the Netherlands, with the country’s debt in demand by investors looking for a higher return on low-risk paper than that currently offered by German bonds.

Belgium also has the option to sell bonds on Friday if there is sufficient demand from primary dealers for specific issues.