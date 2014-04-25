FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Italy, France only euro zone issuers next week
April 25, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Italy, France only euro zone issuers next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Italy is set to advance further with its 2014 funding plan when it sells more debt next week, joining peer France as the only two euro zone states issuing bonds.

* Italy will offer up to 9 billion euros of bonds on Tuesday, including the 7th tranche of its 2.5 percent May 1, 2019 BTP and the 5th tranche of its 3.75 percent, Sept. 1 2024 BTP. Rome has already completed almost 40 percent of its annual issuance plan.

* France will sell up to 8 billion euros of its 2.25 percent May 2024 OAT and a new 2.5 percent May 2030 bond. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

