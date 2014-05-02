EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Spain, Ireland feature in busy auction schedule

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Austria, Germany, Spain and Ireland will all sell debt at auctions next week.

* Austria will reopen its 1.15 percent October 2018 and its 2.4 percent May 2034 bonds for a combined total of 1.1 billion euros on Tuesday.

* Germany will issue a new April 2019 bond, named OBL 169, looking to raise 5 billion euros on Wednesday.

* Spain is set to tap its 2.1 percent April 2017, 4 percent April 2020 and 5.15 percent October 2028 bonds on Thursday. The size of the auction will be announced on Monday.

* Ireland is also scheduled to hold an auction on Thursday, details of which will be released on Monday. (Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)