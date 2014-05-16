FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium, Germany and Spain to sell bonds next week
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium, Germany and Spain to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Belgium, Germany and Spain are due to sell bonds next week as other euro zone issuers pause after a raft of debt sales this week.

* Belgium will issue 1.5-2.0 bilion euros of five- and 10-year bonds on Monday, one of its smallest bond sales in years after meeting more than half its 2014 funding needs in previous auctions.

* Germany auctions on Wednesday up to 5 billion euros of 10-year bonds.

* Spain will sell 2019 and 2014 bonds on Thursday. The treasury will announce the target amount of the auctions on Monday around 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise. Editing by John Geddie)

