Euro zone debt jumps to 90 pct/GDP in Q2 -Eurostat

By Jan Strupczewski BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone government debt rose to 90 percent of the single currency area's gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2012 from 88.2 percent in the first three months, data from the European Union's Statistics Office showed on Wednesday. The most indebted euro zone country, relative to its economic output, was Greece, which in the second quarter had a public debt of 300.807 billion euros, or 150.3 percent of its GDP. That was down from 158.8 percent of GDP or 340.906 billion euros a year earlier. Greek debt fell to 136.9 percent of GDP, or 280.423 billion euros in the first quarter, after a restructuring of privately held debt, but then grew again as a result of new loans from the euro zone to keep Athens from bankruptcy. Eurostat said loans from euro zone governments to Greece, extended under the first bailout programme, totalled 1.6 percent of euro zone GDP in the second quarter. Q2 2011 Q1 2012 Q2 2012 EA17 Government debt (million euro) 8 127 324 8 341 920 8 517 187 (% of GDP) 87.1 88.2 90.0 Of which: Currency (million euro) 227 358 235 810 234 140 and deposits (% of total debt) 2.8 2.8 2.8 (million euro) 6 504 081 6 609 985 6 695 342 Securities other than shares (% of total debt) 80.0 79.2 78.6 (million euro) 1 395 885 1 496 126 1 587 705 Loans (% of total debt) 17.2 17.9 18.6 Memo: (million euro) 50 000 110 026 155 866 Intergovernmental lending in the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 0.5 1.2 1.6 EU27 Government debt (million euro) 10 164 783 10 600 10 840 198 837 (% of GDP) 81.4 83.5 84.9 Of which: Currency (million euro) 384 271 412 043 405 285 and deposits (% of total debt) 3.8 3.9 3.7 (million euro) 8 227 631 8 529 369 8 684 946 Securities other than shares (% of total debt) 80.9 80.5 80.1 (million euro) 1 552 880 1 659 426 1 749 977 Loans (% of total debt) 15.3 15.7 16.1 Memo: (million euro) 50 000 112 476 158 005 Intergovernmental lending in the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 0.4 0.9 1.2 Source: Eurostat (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)