FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian debt chief says low ratings a barrier
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Italian debt chief says low ratings a barrier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s peripheral countries are still struggling in the light of relatively low credit ratings and would like to see a return of “A”-grade ratings soon, Italy’s head of public debt issuance said on Tuesday.

“A lot of foreign investors are coming back quite largely...but for some of the more conservative ones which rely a lot on ratings, being in triple B plus category is not helping,” Maria Cannata told a bonds conference in London.

Answering the same question in a panel discussion, Yves Lemay, a senior official from ratings agency Moody‘s, said: “There has been some significant material progress (by highly-indebted euro zone countries), some of that has been reflected in the ratings, but the challenge ahead remains significant.” (Writing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.