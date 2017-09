BRUSSELS, May 5 (Reuters) - General government balance (pct of GDP)

2014 2015

Euro zone -2.5 -2.3

Germany 0.0 -0.1

France -3.9 -3.4

Italy -2.6 -2.2

Spain -5.6 -6.1

Greece -1.6 -1.0

Portugal -4.0 -2.5

Cyprus -5.8 -6.1

* The European Central Bank, due to hold a rate meeting on Thursday, will publish its new forecasts in June (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)