TABLE-Euro zone deficit, debt revised down in 2013-Eurostat
October 21, 2014

TABLE-Euro zone deficit, debt revised down in 2013-Eurostat

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's Statistics Office released revised data on
government deficit and debt in the 18 countries sharing the euro in 2013 and in the wider European
Union of 28.
    The revisions are a result of Eurostat switching to the European System of Accounts (ESA) 2010
standards from the ESA 95 standard as well as other statistical improvements.
    

                                                     2010        2011        2012        2013
 Euro area (EA18)                                                                        
 GDP market prices (mp)              (million euro)  9 512 122   9 768 233   9 824 375   9 904 401
 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+)  (million euro)  -583 136    -402 045    -355 183    -284 728
                                     (% of GDP)      -6.1        -4.1        -3.6        -2.9
 Government expenditure              (% of GDP)      50.4        49.0        49.5        49.4
 Government revenue                  (% of GDP)      44.3        44.9        45.9        46.5
 Government debt                     (million euro)  7 963 305   8 382 213   8 745 689   9 007 692
                                     (% of GDP)      83.7        85.8        89.0        90.9
 EU28                                                                                    
 GDP mp                              (million euro)  12 789 847  13 173 430  13 437 315  13 529 837
 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+)  (million euro)  -817 808    -591 471    -569 139    -436 721
                                     (% of GDP)      -6.4        -4.5        -4.2        -3.2
 Government expenditure              (% of GDP)      49.9        48.5        48.9        48.5
 Government revenue                  (% of GDP)      43.5        44.0        44.6        45.3
 Government debt                     (million euro)  10 004 287  10 645 618  11 218 600  11 550 457
                                     (% of GDP)      78.2        80.8        83.5        85.4
 Germany                                                                               
 GDP mp                               (million euro)  2 576 220  2 699 100  2 749 900  2 809 480
 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+)   (million euro)  -104 822   -23 272    2 606      4 172
                                      (% of GDP)      -4.1       -0.9       0.1        0.1
 Government expenditure               (% of GDP)      47.2       44.6       44.2       44.3
 Government revenue                   (% of GDP)      43.1       43.7       44.3       44.5
 Government debt                      (million euro)  2 067 441  2 095 625  2 173 639  2 159 468
                                      (% of GDP)      80.3       77.6       79.0       76.9
 memo: intergovernmental lending in   (million euro)  6 049      19 994     56 091     67 024
 the context of the financial crisis                                                   
 (% of GDP)                           0.2             0.7        2.0        2.4        
 
 Ireland                                                                                 
 GDP mp                                (million euro)  164 928     171 042    172 755    174 791
 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+)    (million euro)  -53 467     -21 588    -13 901    -9 967
                                       (% of GDP)      -32.4       -12.6      -8.0       -5.7
 Government expenditure                (% of GDP)      66.1        46.1       42.2       40.5
 Government revenue                    (% of GDP)      33.6        33.5       34.2       34.8
 Government debt                       (million euro)  144 163     190 111    210 226    215 550
                                       (% of GDP)      87.4        111.1      121.7      123.3
 memo: intergovernmental lending in    (million euro)  347         347        347        347
 the context of the financial crisis                                                     
 (% of GDP)                            0.2             0.2         0.2        0.2        
 Greece                                                                          
 GDP mp                               (million euro)  226 210  207 752  194 204  182 438
 Government deficit (-)/ surplus (+)  (million euro)  -25 036  -21 031  -16 704  -22 257
                                      (% of GDP)      -11.1    -10.1    -8.6     -12.2
 Government expenditure               (% of GDP)      52.1     53.7     53.8     59.2
 Government revenue                   (% of GDP)      41.0     43.6     45.2     47.0
 Government debt                      (million euro)  330 291  355 954  304 691  319 133
                                      (% of GDP)      146.0    171.3    156.9    174.9
 memo: intergovernmental lending in   (million euro)  0        0        0        0
 the context of the financial crisis                                             
 (% of GDP)                           0.0             0.0      0.0      0.0      
 Spain                                                                                 
 GDP mp                               (million euro)  1 080 913  1 075 147  1 055 158  1 049 181
 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+)   (million euro)  -101 445   -101 265   -108 903   -71 291
                                      (% of GDP)      -9.4       -9.4       -10.3      -6.8
 Government expenditure               (% of GDP)      45.6       45.4       47.3       44.3
 Government revenue                   (% of GDP)      36.2       36.0       37.0       37.5
 Government debt                      (million euro)  649 259    743 531    890 993    966 181
                                      (% of GDP)      60.1       69.2       84.4       92.1
 memo: intergovernmental lending in   (million euro)  2 598      8 717      24 542     29 342
 the context of the financial crisis                                                   
 (% of GDP)                           0.2             0.8        2.3        2.8        
 France                                                                                
 GDP mp                               (million euro)  1 998 480  2 059 284  2 091 059  2 113 689
 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+)   (million euro)  -135 795   -104 961   -101 649   -87 096
                                      (% of GDP)      -6.8       -5.1       -4.9       -4.1
 Government expenditure               (% of GDP)      56.4       55.9       56.7       57.1
 Government revenue                   (% of GDP)      49.6       50.8       51.8       53.0
 Government debt                      (million euro)  1 627 821  1 749 403  1 865 757  1 949 475
                                      (% of GDP)      81.5       85.0       89.2       92.2
 memo: intergovernmental lending in   (million euro)  4 449      14 929     42 030     50 266
 the context of the financial crisis                                                   
 (% of GDP)                           0.2             0.7        2.0        2.4        
 
 Italy                                                                                 
 GDP mp                               (million euro)  1 605 694  1 638 857  1 628 004  1 618 904
 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+)   (million euro)  -68 121    -57 186    -48 618    -45 958
                                      (% of GDP)      -4.2       -3.5       -3.0       -2.8
 Government expenditure               (% of GDP)      49.9       49.1       50.4       50.5
 Government revenue                   (% of GDP)      45.6       45.6       47.4       47.7
 Government debt                      (million euro)  1 851 256  1 907 625  1 989 934  2 069 841
                                      (% of GDP)      115.3      116.4      122.2      127.9
 memo: intergovernmental lending in   (million euro)  3 909      13 118     36 932     44 156
 the context of the financial crisis                                                   
 (% of GDP)                           0.2             0.8        2.3        2.7        
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
