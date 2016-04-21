TABLE-Euro zone deficit falls, Spain, Portugal miss targets

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released on Thursday the following data on the aggregated euro zone budget deficit and debt for 2015: 2012 2013 2014 2015 Euro area (EA19) GDP market prices (mp) (million euro) 9 833 797 9 930 485 10 113 913 10 413 302 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+) (million euro) -359 793 -295 592 -261 483 -215 238 (% of GDP) -3.7 -3.0 -2.6 -2.1 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 49.7 49.6 49.3 48.6 Government revenue (% of GDP) 46.1 46.6 46.8 46.6 Government debt (million euro) 8 785 570 9 046 774 9 307 327 9 440 246 (% of GDP) 89.3 91.1 92.0 90.7 EU28 GDP market prices (mp) (million euro) 13 431 757 13 546 828 13 965 269 14 641 568 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+) (million euro) -572 645 -445 141 -416 199 -351 561 (% of GDP) -4.3 -3.3 -3.0 -2.4 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 49.0 48.6 48.2 47.4 Government revenue (% of GDP) 44.8 45.4 45.2 45.0 Government debt (million euro) 11 249 372 11 584 141 12 117 027 12 477 670 (% of GDP) 83.8 85.5 86.8 85.2 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)