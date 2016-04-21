FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Euro zone deficit falls, Spain, Portugal miss targets
April 21, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Euro zone deficit falls, Spain, Portugal miss targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released on
Thursday the following data on the aggregated euro zone budget deficit and debt for 2015:
    
                                                       2012        2013        2014        2015
 Euro area (EA19)                                                                          
 GDP market prices (mp)                (million euro)  9 833 797   9 930 485   10 113 913  10 413 302
 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+)  (million euro)  -359 793    -295 592    -261 483    -215 238
                                       (% of GDP)      -3.7        -3.0        -2.6        -2.1
 Government expenditure                (% of GDP)      49.7        49.6        49.3        48.6
 Government revenue                    (% of GDP)      46.1        46.6        46.8        46.6
 Government debt                       (million euro)  8 785 570   9 046 774   9 307 327   9 440 246
                                       (% of GDP)      89.3        91.1        92.0        90.7
 EU28                                                                                      
 GDP market prices (mp)                (million euro)  13 431 757  13 546 828  13 965 269  14 641 568
 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+)  (million euro)  -572 645    -445 141    -416 199    -351 561
                                       (% of GDP)      -4.3        -3.3        -3.0        -2.4
 Government expenditure                (% of GDP)      49.0        48.6        48.2        47.4
 Government revenue                    (% of GDP)      44.8        45.4        45.2        45.0
 Government debt                       (million euro)  11 249 372  11 584 141  12 117 027  12 477 670
                                       (% of GDP)      83.8        85.5        86.8        85.2
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

