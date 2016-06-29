FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's Renzi says Spain, Portugal risk EU deficit sanctions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Italy's Renzi says Spain, Portugal risk EU deficit sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal risk European Union sanctions for their public deficits, Italy's prime minister said on Wednesday after an EU summit where leaders discussed member countries' fiscal gaps and banks.

"Today we discussed little about banks and a lot about deficits. There are two countries that risk sanctions for their deficit. I am talking about Spain and Portugal," Matteo Renzi told reporters after the meeting that for the first time was held without Britain, following the 23 June referendum.

Renzi said that Italy backed Spain's and Portugal's stance opposing sanctions. "It's absurd not to use common sense," Renzi said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.