a year ago
Slovak EU presidency expects Spanish, Portuguese action to cut deficits
September 9, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Slovak EU presidency expects Spanish, Portuguese action to cut deficits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal must take effective action to reduce their excessive budget deficits by October 15 after they escaped being fined in July despite breaking European Union budget rules, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday.

Euro zone finance ministers will briefly discuss Spain's and Portugal's deficits at an informal meeting in Bratislava.

"I expect a very brief discussion and especially effective action from our Portuguese and Spanish colleagues," Kazimir told reporters on entering the meeting. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova and Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Strupczewski)

