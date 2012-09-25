FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi says ECB steps must be followed by decisive govt action
September 25, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Draghi says ECB steps must be followed by decisive govt action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered a vigorous defence of the bank’s bond-buying plans on Tuesday and said it was now up to governments to complement those measures with decisive policy action.

“The current improvement in sentiment does not mean everything is solved,” Draghi told a conference of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) in Berlin.

“The ECB’s action can only be the bridge to the future. The project must be completed through decisive actions by governments both individually and colllectively.”

Draghi said the ECB’s bond-buying plan was underpinning improved sentiment in financial markets and he expected the euro zone economy to return to growth next year.

