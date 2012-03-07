FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch FinMin willing to increase euro rescue fund ESM
March 7, 2012

Dutch FinMin willing to increase euro rescue fund ESM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday the Netherlands was willing and ready to increase the euro zone rescue fund, or European Stability Mechanism, but that Germany was still against doing so.

“Germany does not yet find it politically opportunistic,” De Jager said in parliament.

“If there is a possibility to increase the emergency fund we will do it very quickly. This is also supported by a majority in parliament,” De Jager said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

