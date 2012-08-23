Dutch minister urges Germany to hold firm on Greece

BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees De Jager urged Germany to maintain its tough stance on aid to Greece in an interview due to be published on Friday, when Greece’s prime minister is due to hold talks in Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I say to the German government that it is best for it to stick with its strict position (towards Athens),” De Jager told the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper in excerpts of the interview released on Thursday evening.

“Delaying correct measures helps nobody, not even the Greeks,” said the minister, whose country is a staunch ally of Germany in insisting that euro zone member states implement tough austerity measures to overcome the debt crisis.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to ask Merkel on Friday to show more patience towards his country as it struggles to make further painful spending cuts in return for continued financial aid. He will also hold talks with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Saturday.