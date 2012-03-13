FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch parliament backing for EU fiscal pact under threat
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 6 years ago

Dutch parliament backing for EU fiscal pact under threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch government could lose majority support in parliament for the EU’s new fiscal pact after a spokesman for the opposition Labour party said on Tuesday it might not back the call for stricter budget discipline across the single currency bloc.

The Liberal-Christian Democrats coalition depends on opposition parties to secure Dutch parliamentary support for euro zone rescue measures because its natural ally, the Freedom party, opposes bailouts.

Labour is the second-largest party in the Dutch lower house.

“We will not implement the stricter pact if it does not offer room for a sensible policy. Because it will hurt people’s jobs and income in the Netherlands,” the party’s finance spokesman in parliament, Ronald Plasterk, told public broadcaster NOS. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.