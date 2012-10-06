ECB's Asmussen: inflation to ease below 2 pct next year

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation does not present a threat and should ease below the two percent mark next year, ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen told Germany’s top-selling tabloid Bild, according to an advance copy of an article due to appear on Sunday.

“I do not see any rising currency depreciation,” Asmussen was quoted as saying. “According to our forecasts, inflation will already ease below the two percent mark again next year.”

Asmussen said the European Central Bank would continue to guarantee the stability of the common euro zone currency.

“No one must worry about this,” he said.