10 months ago
Buying bank bonds would have "many downsides" for ECB - Lane
October 28, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 10 months ago

Buying bank bonds would have "many downsides" for ECB - Lane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - There would be "many downsides" for the European Central Bank if it bought the bonds of the euro zone's banks, Ireland's member of the ECB Governing Council Philip Lane said on Friday.

"Investing in bank bonds would have many downsides for a central bank, it is not part of current strategy," Lane said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.

He added that the negative effects of the ECB's unconventional measures such as negative interest rates: "Have so far been limited."

Reporting by Marc Jones and Padraic Halpin

