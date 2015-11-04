FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi calls for uniform protection of savers across euro zone
November 4, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi calls for uniform protection of savers across euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The euro zone should introduce a single scheme to protect depositors across the euro zone, the president of the European Central Bank said on Wednesday, warning that failure to make such reforms had made the currency union vulnerable.

Mario Draghi said that such changes were needed to complete a banking union project that began with ECB supervision of the sector.

“In particular, deposits, which are the most widespread form of money, have to inspire the same level of confidence wherever they are located,” Draghi told an audience in Frankfurt.

“When push comes to shove, depositors must be afforded similar protection wherever they are located.”

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet

