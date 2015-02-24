FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coene says euro zone exit possible in theory -paper
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 24, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Coene says euro zone exit possible in theory -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A country could in theory leave the euro zone if it wanted to, European Central Bank policymaker Luc Coene said, but he added that he could not imagine which nation would want to do so.

Coene told Dutch daily De Telegraaf that a lack of confidence in the euro project among the currency union’s citizens arose because it was approached in an amateurish way early on.

“Now we’ve learned the lesson,” said Coene, whose role as Belgium’s central bank chief gives him a seat on the ECB Governing Council.

“If a country decided to leave, why shouldn’t it be allowed to happen? I can’t imagine what country that would be, but theoretically that can always happen,” he added.

Turning to the ECB’s new sovereign bond-buying plan, due to start next month, he said: “We saw inflation expectations fall sharply. We had to give oxygen to the system.”

“Now we’re waiting to see how big the effect is,” he added. “We have to be careful not to inflate any bubbles.”

Asked about the possibility of introducing common euro bonds across the currency bloc, Coene said “that’s inevitable.”

But common bond issuance and European taxation would first need adequate political union, he said, adding: “We still need to think about that.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.