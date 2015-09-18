FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece must keep reforming to stay in euro -ECB's Coeure
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Greece must keep reforming to stay in euro -ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Greece will have to continue to carry out economic reforms in order to remain in the euro zone, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Greeks are due to vote in a general election on Sunday, and the winner will need to oversee deep economic reforms required for an 86 billion euro ($98 billion) bailout brokered in August, a recapitalisation of the country’s banks, and the unwinding of capital controls imposed to prevent an implosion of the financial system.

“Greece must continue to reform in such a way as to be able to stay in the euro zone,” Coeure told a conference in Paris. ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.