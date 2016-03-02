FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's policy has not reached its limit - Coeure
March 2, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's policy has not reached its limit - Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - The European Central bank’s monetary policy has not reached the limit of what it can achieve but fiscal authorities can do more to stimulate economic growth, a top ECB policy maker said on Wednesday.

The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate for the second time in four months next week to stop a fall in euro zone inflation.

“I wouldn’t say that monetary policy has reached its limit,” Executive Board members Benoit Coeure said answering a question from a member of the European Parliament in Brussels.

“But I would agree ... that other polices, particularly fiscal policies, can contribute to growth.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

