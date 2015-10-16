FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Coeure urges deeper integration to weather future shocks
October 16, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Coeure urges deeper integration to weather future shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The euro zone needs deeper integration to enable more economic growth and stem possible shocks in the future, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure told German lawmakers on Friday.

“We need to go beyond the quick fixes and intermediate solutions that were necessary, but insufficient to make the (European Monetary Union) strong enough to weather future crises and to be the foundation for sustainable growth,” Coeure said in a speech in Berlin.

European Union leaders on Thursday abandoned plans to seek faster completion of a banking union via a deposit guarantee scheme after Germany opposed the move and had it removed from draft conclusions prepared earlier.

In his speech in Berlin, Coeure made no reference to the ECB’s current monetary policy considerations, sticking to the principle of the so-called quiet period ahead of the ECB’s nearing policy meeting. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

