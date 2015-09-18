UPDATE 1-ECB's Coeure says euro zone, U.S. monetary policy diverge

(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Monetary policy is on diverging paths in the euro zone and the United States, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hold off for now on raising interest rates.

Declining to comment specifically on the Fed’s decision, Coeure said the U.S. recovery was at a more advanced stage in than in the euro zone.

“Whatever happens, and whatever the Fed’s decision, the monetary trajectories in the euro zone and the United States are very different,” he told a conference in Paris.

Coeure said global growth prospects had darkened overall and worsened markedly in emerging market economies.

“The recovery is there in the euro zone, it’s weak, it has signs of stability, but it has to be protected from external financial shocks that are today on the rise,” he said.

Coeure said inflation would only rise very slowly in the euro zone and that economic activity should continue to improve, but at a slower rate than previously thought.

Rising prices for food and manufactured goods were helping to offset the impact of low energy prices on inflation, which should begin to rise albeit at a slow place, Coeure said.

“The (ECB) governing council has flagged its capacity to react if risks materialise, especially by changing the duration or the composition of its asset purchase programme,” Coeure said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan and Alison Williams)