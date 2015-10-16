FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ECB's Coeure urges euro zone to complete banking union
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-ECB's Coeure urges euro zone to complete banking union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Coeure quotes on banking union)

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The euro zone needs deeper integration to stem possible shocks in the future and should therefore complete its banking union as fast as possible, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure told German lawmakers on Friday.

“We need to go beyond the quick fixes and intermediate solutions that were necessary, but insufficient,” Coeure said in a speech during a conference in Berlin, adding the European Monetary Union had to become stronger to weather future crises.

“I would like to stress the urgency of completing the banking union,” Coeure said, departing from the original text of his prepared speech.

European Union leaders on Thursday abandoned plans to seek faster completion of a banking union via a deposit guarantee scheme after Germany opposed the move and had it removed from draft conclusions prepared earlier.

Coeure made no reference to the ECB’s current monetary policy considerations, sticking to the principle of the so-called quiet period ahead of an ECB policy meeting next week.

But he generally voiced concern about expectations that the ECB could solve all of the euro area’s problems.

“Our contribution is to make financing cheaper,” Coeure said. “The rest has to be done by the governments.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

