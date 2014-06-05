FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup head welcomes ECB growth boosting measures
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup head welcomes ECB growth boosting measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s measures on Thursday to boost the economy were widely expected and to be welcomed but politicians need to act to improve growth, Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

“These measures make sense. They are certainly helpful,” Dijsselbloem told an EU seminar on Thursday in London, but he said the steps did not take away the obligations on countries to reform their economies.

“We cannot just depend on monetary policy. We still have to do a lot ourselves,” he said. The rate cuts could “buy more time” to complete economic reforms and this time should not be wasted.

He also said the mid- and long-term outlook for inflation from the ECB “seems quite sensible”, and has no doubts about their analysis or predictions. His worry was that the debate about deflation in the euro zone would become a “self fulfilling prophecy”, prompting people to put off investments. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.