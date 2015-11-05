FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to decide in December if QE needs ramping up - Draghi
November 5, 2015

ECB to decide in December if QE needs ramping up - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will decide at its next meeting whether its asset-purchase programme can counter a global economic slowdown or needs to be ramped up, its president said on Thursday.

“We need to examine whether, with a weakening of the global economy, it (the programme) is also effective in countering headwinds that could hamper a return to price stability in the medium term,” Mario Draghi said at an academic event in Milan.

“If we were to become convinced that this is not the case, we will examine ways in which to intensify it (the programme) to achieve our objective.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

