December 14, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

ECB will reach inflation target without undue delay - Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will reach the European Central Bank’s target of nearly 2 percent “without undue delay” after the bank eased its policy further earlier this month, the ECB president said on Monday.

“After the recalibration of our tools carried out by the Governing Council earlier this month, we expect inflation to reach out target without undue delay,” Draghi said in Bologna, Italy.

He added there was no limit to which tools the ECB can use, within its mandate, to stimulate inflation.

To read Draghi's speech in Italian, please click: here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

