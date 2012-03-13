ECB's Draghi says inflation risks at bay

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday that the euro zone’s economy appears to be stabilizing but inflation risks were not currently materializing as a large output gap remained.

“We are continuously alert to the risk of inflation but this risk is not materializing at the present time,” Draghi told a conference in Paris on competitiveness.

He also said the euro zone economy was stabilizing at a low level of activity. Banks should use the improvement in the economic climate, partly due to the ECB’s liquidity offering, to build up their balance-sheets, including by retaining their earnings.