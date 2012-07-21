ECB's Draghi says euro not in danger

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said that the euro was not in danger despite some analysts’ worse case scenarios for a break-up and said that greater financial, budgetary and political union among euro zone countries was inevitable.

Asked in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde if the euro were in danger, Draghi said: “No, absolutely not. We see analysts imagining the scenario of a euro zone blow-up.”

“They don’t recognise the political capital that our leaders have invested in this union and Europeans’ support. The euro is irreversible,” he added. Draghi also said that greater union among euro zone countries would lead to the creation of new supranational bodies.