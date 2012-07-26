FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi pledges to do whatever needed to save euro
July 26, 2012 / 10:29 AM / 5 years ago

ECB's Draghi pledges to do whatever needed to save euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged on Thursday to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, including fighting unreasonably high government borrowing costs.

“Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough,” he told an investment conference in London.

“To the extent that the size of the sovereign premia (borrowing costs) hamper the functioning of the monetary policy transmission channels, they come within our mandate.”

The euro rose and German bond futures turned negative after the comments.

