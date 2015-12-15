GRAPHIC-Falling inflation, rising stocks: the ECB under Draghi

* Euro zone inflation, stocks and corporate lending:

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Four years after Mario Draghi took the helm at the European Central Bank, euro zone inflation is close to zero and the impact of the ECB’s ultra-easy monetary policy is mainly visible in the price of financial assets such as stocks.

Consumer price growth was 0.1 percent in November, eight months into the ECB’s 1.5 trillion euro ($1.65 trillion) asset-purchase scheme, scheduled to run until March 2017 and aimed at bringing inflation back to the ECB’s target of almost 2 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 index of large euro zone companies is up more than 30 percent since Draghi first cut interest rates in November 2011, even after a sharp fall over the past eight months.

Euro zone stocks have been mostly rising and bond yields falling since Draghi’s July 2012 pledge to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro. That effectively paved the way for quantitative easing and helped end speculation about a break up in the euro club.

Lending to euro zone companies stopped shrinking earlier this year but is still growing at a very modest clip.

