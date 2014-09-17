FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM lauds ECB growth-support moves, says "much more" needed
September 17, 2014

French PM lauds ECB growth-support moves, says "much more" needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Wednesday welcomed European Central Bank efforts to shore up flagging economic growth in the euro zone but said far more needed to be done.

“The ECB lived up to its responsibilities and took action to support growth but, as I said yesterday, much more needs to be done,” Valls told France’s lower house of parliament, adding that ECB chief Mario Draghi had signalled a readiness to take other steps if needed. (Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
