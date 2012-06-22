FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sweden rejects talk of ECB as pan-EU bank supervisor
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 4:07 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sweden rejects talk of ECB as pan-EU bank supervisor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG/BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Finance Minister Anders Borg rejected a German newspaper report on Friday that the European Central Bank could play a bigger role in supervising banks in all European Union countries, saying his country would not accept such a set up.

German newspaper Die Welt, citing EU diplomats, reported that all 27 European countries were willing to back the Frankfurt-based ECB to become a new central oversight body as soon as possible.

“Van Rompuy has the backing of all 27,” the newspaper quoted one diplomat as saying.

At a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg, however, Borg, whose country does not use the euro, told Reuters that Sweden was not on board.

“I would raise great problems with accepting that,” he said. “Swedish banks would be under the supervision of the ECB while Swedish tax payers are responsible for them and we are not represented in the decision-making of the ECB,” Borg said.

Fellow euro-outsider Britain, with Europe’s financial capital London, has also said it will not sign up to the ECB-championed euro zone banking union which would centralise key banking responsibilities. One UK diplomat reiterated the view on Friday. “We supervise our own banks,” he said.

Another EU diplomat, speaking anonymously, said Die Welt’s story was not correct and that EU finance ministers, who are meeting today in Luxembourg, are not intending to strike such an agreement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
