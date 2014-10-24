FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi urges joint euro zone effort to avert recession
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Draghi urges joint euro zone effort to avert recession

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged euro zone leaders at a summit on Friday to make a joint effort combining structural reforms, investment, budget discipline and stimulating demand to avoid “a relapse into recession”.

An ECB spokesman reading from Draghi’s speaking points said he insisted that the EU’s budget rules should be credibly upheld to anchor market confidence in the 18-nation currency area, while those countries with a healthy budget position should consider stimulating demand to boost growth.

“In 2011-12, we avoided the collapse of the euro in a joint effort. Now our focus should be again to act jointly on avoiding a relapse into recession,” the central bank chief said.

He urged all euro zone governments to present a national timetable for structural economic reforms by the next EU summit on Dec. 18-19.

The ECB stood ready to use other unconventional measures if needed to achieve its goal of price stability, Draghi said. He voiced concern at the possible effects of prolonged low inflation on wage and price setting but did not use the term “deflation”, the spokesman said. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Tom Koerkemeier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.