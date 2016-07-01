ECB's Coeure says IMF's role key in debt crises in Europe and beyond

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund plays a key role in resolving sovereign debt crises in Europe and elsewhere, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference for the 60th anniversary of the Paris Club of creditor nations, Coeure said that the IMF's preferred creditor status allowed it to be an "honest broker" in debt negotiations.

Coeure's praise comes despite frequent rifts between the IMF and Greece's European creditors over the country's fiscal progress and bailout targets. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)