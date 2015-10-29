FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Liikanen warns of "big risks" from slowing inflation
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015

ECB's Liikanen warns of "big risks" from slowing inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Slowing inflation is still a “big risks” for the euro zone, despite an uptick in economic growth in the region, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

“Growth is finally picking up, but inflation ... there are still big risks,” Liikanen, who is normally one of the hawks on the council, said in response to a question after giving a speech in Helsinki.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank was considering new stimulus measures and would decide on the matter when it gets updated inflation forecasts from its staff in December. (Reporting By Simon Johnson, writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt, editing by Larry King)

