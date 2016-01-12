ECB should focus on core inflation - Lithuania's Vasiliauskas

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should focus on core inflation, which strips out energy prices and other items, when deciding on monetary policy, a rate setter said on Tuesday, adding that the recent fall in oil prices was beneficial to consumers.

“I think monetary policy should rather concentrate on core inflation,” ECB Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

“The ECB is doing what it has to do, others also have to their job, particularly fiscal authorities,” said Vasiliauskas, who is also Lithuania’s central bank governor. “For the moment, ECB policy is effective, it works, credit growth is positive, the real economy is expanding.”

“The low oil price is the new reality. It helps the real economy, it’s good for society and the consumer,” he said. (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)