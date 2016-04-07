FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's credibility at stake if inflation target missed - Visco
April 7, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

ECB's credibility at stake if inflation target missed - Visco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to be wary of jeopardising its credibility if it fails to achieve its inflation objective for a long time, ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said.

“The credibility, if you miss your target for a long time, or the fact that you try to (attach) too much precision to the objective that you won’t really attain need to be given consideration,” Visco said at an event in Frankfurt.

The Bank of Italy governor said the idea of distributing “helicopter money” directly to euro zone citizens would be risky from a legal and practical point of view. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O‘Donnell)

