ECB board decision postponed till mid-April-Juncker
March 30, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 6 years

ECB board decision postponed till mid-April-Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers postponed a decision on Friday on who should fill a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the European Central Bank’s executive board, a job for which Luxembourg’s central bank governor Yves Mersch has been tipped as frontrunner.

“The decision was not possible. The decision is delayed till mid-April,” Juncker said as he left negotiations at a Eurogroup meeting in Copenhagen without holding a scheduled news conference.

Two sources said Juncker called an early end to the meeting of finance ministers, the ECB and the European Commission because upset at the Austrian finance minister for announcing the group had reached an agreement on the euro zone firewall.

The news conference was then cancelled.

If Mersch is named to the ECB board, it would be more difficult for Juncker, who is also from Luxembourg, to remain as Eurogropu chairman, even though he has said that he does not want to remain in a post he has held for 7-1/2 years.

