ECB stimulus will continue until inflation on right path - Lane

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will continue to provide stimulus to the euro zone economy until the bloc's inflation rate is back on the path towards its near 2 percent target, Ireland's policymaker at the bank said on Friday.

"We have said in December we are going to have more data and new forecasts... and at that point, with that information, that is going to be a delta compared to now in terms of what we could decide (to do next)," Irish ECB Governing Council member Philip Lane added at a Reuters Newsmaker event. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Marc Jones; editing by John Geddie)