ECB slightly raises capital demands for euro zone large banks
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

ECB slightly raises capital demands for euro zone large banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has, on average, slightly raised the minimum capital level that it expects large euro zone banks under its watch to hold, the ECB’s supervision chief said on Monday.

The ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is deciding how much additional capital, known as Pillar 2, each of the bank under its supervision must hold in 2016, as well as setting a further buffer for globally significant banks.

“We can already say that Pillar 2 capital requirements envisaged for the SSM significant institutions in 2016 are slightly higher than in 2015 - by circa 30 basis points on average,” Danièle Nouy, chair of the supervisory board of the ECB, told European parlamentarians.

“In addition to Pillar 2, the phasing-in of buffers requires around 20 additional basis points of capital.”

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
